Facebook (FB) Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered Its Position; As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shares Declined, Global Thematic Partners Decreased Position

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 15,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 60,083 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, down from 75,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 1.73M shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 29/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Announces the “Most Excellent” Places to Travel Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor ‘Incrementally Positive’ About 2018 Revenue Prospects; 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ TripAdvisor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRIP); 07/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Helps Accommodation Businesses Drive Visibility and Reach Highly Qualified Traffic; 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 250,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $310.18 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 30/03/2018 – Controversial Facebook Memo Shows Perils of Business Model — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – ODG Partners With Leading Japanese Telco KDDI to Bring ODG Smartglasses to Japan; 25/04/2018 – Jerome Taylor: Breaking: Facebook quarterly profit leaps 63% to $5 bn — @AFP; 08/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will embark on a two-day marathon of testimony on Capitol Hill; 16/04/2018 – DIVISIVE FACEBOOK ADS PAID BY `SUSPICIOUS’ GROUPS, STUDY FINDS; 26/03/2018 – BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica scandal knocked roughly $50 billion off Facebook’s market value this week

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 190,766 shares to 335,276 shares, valued at $33.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 50,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Analysts await TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TRIP’s profit will be $71.04 million for 18.84 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by TripAdvisor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 88.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

