Facebook (FB) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Raised Position

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 5,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – The REALLY interesting part of this article, which mentions it as an aside, is that Eric Schmidt’s daughter interned at Cambridge parent (defense contractor) SCL; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 05/04/2018 – Some Facebook Quitters Face Technical Obstacles; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook asks users if they think it’s `good for the world’; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER WAY TO CLEAR HISTORY OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK ACCOUNT-ZUCKERBERG; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 70,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.98 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 299,692 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares to 85,244 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc by 1.24M shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $45.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 490,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

