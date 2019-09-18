Facebook (FB) Shareholder Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Post Hldgs (POST) Position Has Lifted by Freshford Capital Management Llc

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 220,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.63M, down from 245,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $188.05. About 8.13M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 26/04/2018 – Facebook slammed by UK lawmakers as CTO promises transparency overhaul; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 392,215 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 179,258 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Inc has 0.09% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Atria Invs Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 574,417 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. First Lp accumulated 223,553 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 34 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 1.90M are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 248,234 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 556,607 shares. 17,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 123,957 shares. Raymond James Na reported 2,588 shares. Clarkston Cap Ltd invested in 548,515 shares. Dupont Cap has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chewy posts 43% sales growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Post Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:POST) 7.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.23 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.