Facebook (FB) Shareholder Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Boosted Stake; Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased Woodward (WWD) Stake by $1.17 Million

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 97,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 245,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.99M, up from 148,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $183.96. About 7.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Are there any viable alternatives to Facebook?; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’S SECOND DAY OF TESTIMONY: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under-16s; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain: Analyst; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Break the Silence — Barron’s Blog

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 159,481 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, down from 171,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 210,451 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 146,918 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.16% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.12% or 26,503 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity has 19,837 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Capital Ltd accumulated 2,335 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 3,124 shares. New York-based M&T National Bank has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 850,357 were accumulated by Black Creek Investment. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.1% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 406,684 shares. Eagle Asset invested 0.65% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Pier Capital Lc owns 75,229 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 13,883 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). King Luther Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,835 shares to 136,726 shares, valued at $25.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 38,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

