Facebook (FB) Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Blue Harbour Group LP Trimmed Its Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $40.50 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 07/03/2018 – Georgia Governor: Deal: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – A top EU chief summons Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of lawmakers in person; 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 27/03/2018 – Facebook should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal or else it’ll appear like it has “something to hide,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer says

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.09M, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 650,933 shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.08 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

