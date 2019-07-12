Facebook (FB) Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.31 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Strategic Advisors Has Boosted Position

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 7,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 47,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Questioning the Business of Facebook; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/05/2018 – Watch Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg speak at Viva Tech 2018 as concerns over data protection heighten; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 111.7 MLN REAIS IN BRAZIL FOR NOT COOPERATING WITH CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION -FEDERAL PROSECUTORS; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 20/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, going live on CNN 5pm. Stand by; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,548 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.48 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,003 shares to 34,882 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 279,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

