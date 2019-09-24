Facebook (FB) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Cut Position by $10.38 Million; As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Market Value Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Trimmed Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 54,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 80,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47M, down from 134,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Data-Access Restriction ‘to Prevent Other Kinds of Abuse’; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.”; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 23/04/2018 – Facebook uses it to show ads to the people it thinks will be most interested in them; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Responds to New Facebook Revelations and Announcement That Mark Zuckerberg Will Appear Before a; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Inc: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF); 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE SEEKS DATA FROM FACEBOOK

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 195,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 826,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.97M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.29M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47M for 12.70 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Mall REITâ€™s Huge Gain Isnâ€™t a Reason to Buy it – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shareholders Are Down 25% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 35,200 shares to 709,454 shares, valued at $42.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 67,600 shares to 185,870 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.