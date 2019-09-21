Facebook (FB) Shareholder Stillwater Investment Management Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Whirlpool (WHR) by $9.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 1,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 27,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers display their like for Facebook in spite of data leak; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook:; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 69,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 230,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86 million, down from 300,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 395,121 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Inv Limited Company reported 46,182 shares or 6.94% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 37,680 shares. Moreover, Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca has 2.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,538 shares. Capstone Investment Lc reported 4,857 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,622 shares. 1,395 were accumulated by Mcgowan Gp Asset Inc. United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 265,721 shares. 14,615 were reported by Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested in 0.12% or 1,800 shares. Interactive Advsrs has 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 19,703 are owned by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 2,137 shares. Alberta Inv reported 417,200 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34M and $238.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.23 million for 9.62 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Day Ahead – Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation Takes Community Day Global in 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.