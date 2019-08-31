Facebook (FB) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Upped Position by $151.19 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose While Alleghany Upped Holding

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 116.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 910,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.14 million, up from 781,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – Business Sweden: Facebook Expands in Luleå – Confirming Sweden as a World-class Destination for Data Centers; 20/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE BRIEFING FROM FACEBOOK ON WEDNESDAY -COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON; 21/03/2018 – COLUMN-Yahoo securities case bodes ill for Facebook in investor class action: Frankel; 02/05/2018 – Facebook Feud Set for EU Court as Dublin Judge Resists Delay Bid; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Outlines Three Responses To Cambridge Analytica Controversy — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – KTVZ NewsChannel 21: BREAKING: A Facebook official said today that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 22/03/2018 – Facebook says it was `caught flat-footed’ on data leak; 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35M, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.03 million shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,375 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 25,412 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fosun Ltd invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Reynders Mcveigh Limited Co invested in 0.42% or 13,850 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.91% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mackenzie invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.27% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 118,206 shares. 29,631 are owned by Bokf Na. Sadoff Investment Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sun Life Financial Incorporated owns 0.4% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,579 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,231 shares.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 188,000 shares to 136,640 shares, valued at $160.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 744,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 73,429 shares. Becker Capital Management holds 3,446 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wildcat Cap Limited Liability has invested 4.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Investments Ltd holds 0.9% or 5,000 shares. 4,560 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,391 shares. Bamco Ny reported 0.07% stake. 3.55 million are owned by Altimeter Mgmt Lp. Richard Bernstein Ltd Company invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,684 shares. Scge Mgmt LP has 5.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Vestor Lc has 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Senator Group Incorporated Lp holds 3.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 955,000 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc holds 1.48% or 141,017 shares.