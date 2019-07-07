Facebook (FB) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Increased Position; Terril Brothers Has Decreased Stake in Goldcorp New (GG) by $569,932 as Shares Were Volatile

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 51,812 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Some agencies called the decision a way to force companies to rely on Facebook’s own targeting data, with one executive saying it was an “optics-based move” to potentially raise its own profits; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – MAUS WERE 2.20 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 911 shares to 2,292 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. The insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035.