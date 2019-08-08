Facebook (FB) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Position by $679,604; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 229,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23M, down from 233,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 02/05/2018 – These 4 things saved Facebook from its Cambridge Analytica scandal: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS BLOCKCHAIN GROUP TO BE RUN BY DAVID MARCUS; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 2.43M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Get a 10% Yield From This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Natural Resources: The Berkshire Hathaway Of The Oil Sands – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “A Top Stock for Contrarian Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Forget IPOs: 2 â€œGround Floorâ€ Energy Stocks With Huge Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares to 79,118 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,399 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 122,768 shares to 379,698 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest invested in 422,563 shares or 0.44% of the stock. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Fincl Svcs has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clal Enter holds 1.84% or 451,700 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 9.73 million shares. Tcw Incorporated invested in 1.41 million shares. Country Club Tru Co Na stated it has 4,468 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Oh has 4,828 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1,912 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,011 shares. Northeast Management invested in 2.8% or 199,727 shares. Boston Advisors Lc reported 103,205 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cortland Advisers Limited Com owns 387,074 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram test will hide like count – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.