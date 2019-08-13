Facebook (FB) Shareholder Scge Management LP Has Increased Its Position by $16.60 Million as Valuation Rose; Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Increased Position by $394,400 as Stock Price Rose

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $189.84. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU data law is fresh ammo for Facebook’s nemesis; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Under Facebook’s new terms of service, 1.5 billion users are being switched away from agreements with; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg admits mistakes in protecting Facebook users; 19/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Facebook, Inc. (FB); 24/05/2018 – Facebook remains haunted by revelations that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 21/04/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal has made some people nervous about staying on the social network; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 425% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.57. About 802,882 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 45,294 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 79,010 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 262,643 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Peddock Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 258 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0% or 20 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2.42M shares. 323,189 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Pggm reported 310,397 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 28,628 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Southeast Asset Advisors reported 23,320 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 210,049 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 17,494 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).