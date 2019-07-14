Facebook (FB) Shareholder Sanders Capital Lifted Holding; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stake by $887,400 as Shares Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 730,173 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 201,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699.74M, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Congress spars over social media filtering; companies skip hearing; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Controversial “Campaign Embed” Program and the Company’s; 15/05/2018 – Uber Joins Facebook In ‘Sorry Cycle’ With Apologetic TV Ad — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “BELIEVED THAT THE DATA HAD BEEN OBTAINED IN LINE WITH FACEBOOK’S TERMS OF SERVICE AND DATA PROTECTION LAWS”; 21/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook needs an ‘internal special prosecutor’ to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Telemus Capital Limited has invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Advsr holds 1,937 shares. 13,874 are held by Cohen & Steers Inc. Loeb Partners holds 0% or 1,255 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Company stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Caprock Gru Inc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lord Abbett And Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 200,921 shares. Bender Robert & Associate holds 4.4% or 53,833 shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Management has invested 7.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritable LP holds 0.24% or 72,211 shares in its portfolio. First Financial In invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blb&B Advisors Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,923 shares. Ssi Invest Mngmt reported 5,818 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt reported 8,412 shares stake. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% or 84,907 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.07% or 16,470 shares. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc has invested 0.11% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 524,468 shares. Connecticut-based Cardinal Cap Management Lc Ct has invested 2.92% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 192,508 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 60,326 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie reported 56,758 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 8,000 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 6,800 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

