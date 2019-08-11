Facebook (FB) Shareholder Rothschild Capital Partners Has Decreased Position; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.04 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 11/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web â€” and offer them the option to delete the personal data; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana Facebook’s user agreement on Tuesday during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN BREXIT COORDINATOR PETER PTASSEK COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 102,700 shares to 97,300 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

