Facebook (FB) Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Upped Position; Tekla Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Celgene (CELG)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Campaign Said It Was Better at Facebook. Facebook Agrees; 17/04/2018 – Facebook bans pro-Duterte ‘fake news’ sites

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 91,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.03M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,985 were reported by Advisor Lc. Alpine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.91% or 69,986 shares. Moab Cap Prtnrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 83,567 shares. 2,961 were accumulated by Bell Retail Bank. Sigma Counselors holds 0.27% or 23,394 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Selkirk Management Ltd Liability has invested 13.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1,121 are owned by Farmers Fincl Bank. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 776 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank holds 0.05% or 3,287 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 225,280 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Midwest Natl Bank Division holds 0.22% or 17,072 shares in its portfolio. Omni Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 600,000 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc accumulated 279 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 658,360 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. by 7,936 shares to 85,988 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 171,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,213 shares, and cut its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 1,368 shares. Plancorp Ltd accumulated 2,726 shares. Ally Finance Inc holds 2.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 80,000 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc invested in 202,383 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 449,309 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,663 shares. 176,504 are owned by Mariner. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Company reported 7,255 shares. Boys Arnold has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 0.44% or 28,029 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.93% or 29,902 shares. Courage Cap Limited Liability Company holds 24,800 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.44% or 22,597 shares. Coldstream Mngmt holds 0.13% or 8,687 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,098 shares.