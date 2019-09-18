Facebook (FB) Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Increased Position; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Lifted Stake

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 79,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.29M, up from 72,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC SAYS BELIEVE FACEBOOK INFORMATION OF UP TO 87 MLN PEOPLE, MOSTLY IN THE U.S., MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 20/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Facebook/cambridge Analytica; 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 330.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 22,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 29,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $864,000, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 683,538 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 9,937 shares to 16,753 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (KNOW) by 9,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,343 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And owns 50,278 shares. Atria Invs Limited Com invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications has 11,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 20,000 shares. Daiwa Gru, Japan-based fund reported 289 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 956,036 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.36M shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 327,053 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Apis Advisors Lc accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 126,501 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated accumulated 181,011 shares. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated owns 26,841 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17,171 shares.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aerie Pharma launches convertible debt offering; shares down 6% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Aerie Pharma (AERI) Management Dinner Reinforces Medicare Contracting For Rhopressa and Rocklatan On Schedule – Stifel – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aerie Pharma launches Rocklatan in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. Another trade for 26,250 shares valued at $498,953 was made by ANIDO VICENTE JR on Monday, September 9. Shares for $1.57M were bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC on Friday, August 30.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9,297 shares to 172,374 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,141 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.