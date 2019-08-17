Facebook (FB) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Lifted Holding by $839,296 as Share Value Rose; Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Colfax (CFX)

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 5,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 65,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 60,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Extends Push Into Enterprise Market; 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation – via @NYTimes; 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 190.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 109,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 166,926 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 57,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 1.01 million shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtn Group Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.99 million shares. Shaker Invs Limited Oh invested in 0.23% or 1,950 shares. 91,844 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 750 shares. 84,237 were accumulated by Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 87,178 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 11,015 shares. Endurance Wealth has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raging Lc has invested 3.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rmb Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.05% or 12,178 shares. Northeast Mgmt has invested 2.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Holderness Invs Company invested in 0.82% or 10,303 shares. Senator Invest Grp Incorporated LP reported 955,000 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company holds 171,276 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 340,004 shares to 38,546 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,571 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

