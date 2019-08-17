Facebook (FB) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $1.13 Million as Stock Rose; Moors & Cabot Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.51 Million; Share Price Declined

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG ASKS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH DATA LAW: IFX; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY THAT FACEBOOK WOULD NOT KNOW IF FOREIGN NATIONALS RUN POLITICAL ADS THROUGH U.S. SHELL CORPORATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook user sues over data breach scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook makes changes to make privacy policies more transparent; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN SEPARATE BLOG POST IT WILL BEGIN SHOWING IF A FACEBOOK PAGE HAS CHANGED ITS NAME, TO DETER FAKE PAGES; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 184,860 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 166,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO

