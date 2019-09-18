Facebook (FB) Shareholder Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Its Holding; Twin Securities Maintains Stake in Celgene (CELG)

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 125.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 179,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 322,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.83 million, up from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 16,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 33,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Testimony: Senators Question Facebook’s Commitment to Privacy; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG – ATTORNEY GENERAL XAVIER BECERRA, JOINING A BIPARTISAN COALITION OF 37 ATTORNEYS GENERAL, SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.24 million are owned by Glenmede Tru Co Na. F&V Cap Management Lc invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0.25% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 0.03% or 2,035 shares. Wright holds 9,754 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oz Mgmt LP reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 2,554 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 3.16M shares. Cibc Mkts reported 208,734 shares stake. Moreover, Stanley has 0.24% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Phocas Financial holds 0% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 543,803 shares or 0.41% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.33 million shares. Northern Corporation reported 9.09 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top-Performing Biotech ETFs YTD – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford Co has invested 3.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 17,490 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 53,793 shares. Abrams Capital Mngmt LP reported 5.37% stake. Nexus Investment Mgmt holds 2.9% or 108,530 shares. Fundsmith Llp reported 6.48 million shares. 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,441 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 785,726 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,329 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc has 174,822 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Partners Incorporated has 812 shares. 1,772 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank. Meridian Management Com owns 17,786 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.