Facebook (FB) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Market Value Declined, Atria Investments Upped Position

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 18,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $157.89. About 572,427 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 2,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 2,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 10.43M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Break Silence as Global Scrutiny Grows; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of user profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 05/03/2018 – Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should host content from child sexual predators and violent extremists; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data it promised Facebook it had deleted, the company claims; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 28/04/2018 – Facebook’s Messenger Kids is getting a sleep mode. Via @verge:

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.66M shares to 8.61M shares, valued at $462.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) by 279,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,464 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Facebook Stock Because Its Commerce Future Is Bright – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 8.42M shares stake. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 32,200 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest holds 0.08% or 3,254 shares. Janney Cap Management Lc invested in 1,596 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Route One Invest Limited Partnership reported 6.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Co has 200 shares. Westwood Group Inc Inc Inc owns 30,050 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has 2.26M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Dana Inv, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 231,288 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 1,905 shares. 25,842 are owned by Ami Inc. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 12,605 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 114,703 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox’s Strong Execution Makes It A Must-Have Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Stocks Are Due for a Dividend Increase – The Motley Fool” published on March 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Clorox’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 14,567 shares to 12,803 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,193 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).