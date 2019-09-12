Facebook (FB) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Stake by $831,251 as Share Value Rose; Cipher Capital LP Has Upped Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 7,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016; 26/03/2018 – Facebook’s social rating take a hit after data scandal; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS IN 2014 SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES FROM A RESEARCH COMPANY (GSR) THAT HAD NOT RECEIVED CONSENT FROM MOST RESPONDENTS; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 18/03/2018 – The @CommonsCMS Chair, @DamianCollins has issued a statement regarding this weekend’s news stories relating to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. For more information:; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Facebook is letting users know if their data was shared with Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova Says Facebook Case Is a Threat to Democracy (Video)

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 1939.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 158,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 166,317 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, up from 8,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 532,346 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,000 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 39,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J Company reported 4,178 shares. Windsor Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,235 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.49 million shares. Bamco Ny holds 113,454 shares. Firsthand Cap Inc reported 50,000 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc reported 0.06% stake. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Com reported 8,671 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Parkside Bank & Trust Tru has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Glob Advisors Lc stated it has 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Com holds 0.67% or 8,751 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 21,138 shares. 2.56 million were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Chem State Bank has 1,960 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,957 were reported by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 10,678 shares to 2,191 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,060 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Reasons to Add E*TRADE (ETFC) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*Trade (ETFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Increased An Energizing 117% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,831 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt accumulated 360,804 shares. Ent Svcs Corp has invested 0.05% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 44,316 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 985 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.66% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 0.01% or 16,867 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 64,000 shares. Fdx accumulated 7,032 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Michigan-based Ls Limited Com has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).