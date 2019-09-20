Facebook (FB) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position by $5.63 Million as Valuation Rose; Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holding Maintained by Benin Management Corp

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 258,557 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 19/03/2018 – Philips collaborates with two Boston-based academic medical centers to advance digital pathology adoption across the U.S; 17/04/2018 – Philips Introduces New SpeechExec Enterprise Dictation and Transcription Software; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – ORDER BOOK CONTINUED TO INCREASE IN THE COURSE OF THE FIRST QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – PHILIPS, SAMSUNG TO FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE (TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.05 PER SHARE); 20/05/2018 – Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution — easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – RECONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 26/04/2018 – Philips Lighting Chooses Allocadia to Power Global Marketing Plans, Investments, and ROI; 20/03/2018 – Food Lion Feeds Launches Meal Madness Social Media Campaign Among Food Bank Partners

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 29,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $425.47 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $190.67. About 8.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – About 15 percent of users said in a poll that they will decrease their use of Facebook after a data scandal related to Cambridge Analytica, Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, wrote in a Friday research note; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 05/04/2018 – Dealbook: Are Facebook’s Latest Privacy Changes Enough?: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Pension Fund Calls on Facebook Board to Make Changes: DealBook Briefing; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 01/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS A RESPONSIBILITY TO KEEP BUILDING; 26/03/2018 – Demands Grow for Facebook to Explain its Privacy Policies

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 59,089 shares to 153,487 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 360,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,487 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

