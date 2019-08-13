Facebook (FB) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake; Arbor Investment Advisors Upped Its Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake by $371,000; Share Value Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 293,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.61 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $188.25. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – It’s much worse: Facebook says almost every profile has had its data scraped by a third party; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 30/03/2018 – Some advertisers are furious about Facebook’s latest privacy move; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 22.43M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seven Post Invest Office LP holds 1,255 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 2,930 are held by Somerville Kurt F. First Personal Financial Serv reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington reported 106,607 shares. Janney Limited Liability Com holds 1,596 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Heights Asset Lc reported 5.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Birinyi Associate owns 9,250 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 2,262 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Grp owns 6,513 shares. Northern Corp holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28.12 million shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 166,541 are owned by Davis R M. Swedbank invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested in 0.16% or 9,172 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 549,684 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 442,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,437 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.21% or 59,321 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 8,626 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 105,761 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 27,843 shares. 39,274 were reported by Appleton Ma. Gw Henssler Assocs holds 2.15% or 437,411 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 487,731 shares. 122,927 were accumulated by Hamel Assocs Inc. Vision Management holds 5,041 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Communication reported 644,613 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 7.41 million shares. 111,353 were reported by Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hartford Investment invested in 1.1% or 717,287 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big News From Europe For Intel And Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel’s Outlook May Help Boost Shares – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.