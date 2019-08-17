Facebook (FB) Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Upped Holding by $305,440 as Valuation Rose; As Steelcase (SCS) Market Valuation Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 24/04/2018 – FB HIRING MORE TO REVIEW ADS, BUILDING BETTER SYSTEMS REVIEW; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal $FB; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of call and text data from Android phone users; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS; 22/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg speaks to European lawmakers on Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 442,056 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 13,452 shares. 75,140 were reported by Kemnay Advisory Services. 3,152 were reported by Us Financial Bank De. 476,600 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Inc. Cipher Cap Lp, a New York-based fund reported 80,116 shares. 1.91M are owned by State Street. Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 435,172 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 1.28M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 3.23 million shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Cna Fincl reported 21,407 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 925,175 shares. Tieton Cap Llc holds 195,345 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 184,475 shares to 471,265 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 64,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44 million for 9.13 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 445,000 were accumulated by Moore Cap Lp. Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Corporation has 291,655 shares. Bessemer Ltd Llc reported 0.5% stake. Convergence Ptnrs Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cetera Advsr Lc invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated accumulated 19,860 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,152 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 35,542 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.72M shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.25% or 31,855 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Company has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,432 are held by Headinvest Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Kamunting Street Mgmt Lp has 7.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). High Pointe Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% or 1,510 shares in its portfolio. Global Endowment LP reported 1.39% stake.

