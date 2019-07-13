Facebook (FB) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Raised Stake; Hutchinson Capital Management Raised Its Thor Inds Com (THO) Stake by $6.07 Million; Stock Value Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, up from 122,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS NEED TO FIGHT AGAINST EVER GROWING VIRUS OF FAKE NEWS; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 26/03/2018 – Tech Among Market’s Biggest Gainers, But Facebook Continues To Drag — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company:; 25/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s U.S. audience still declining? $FB lost daily users for the first time ever in the U.S. and Canada last quarter. It’s not a great sign, given that this is the company’s most valuable user group; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Capito Asks About Opioid Effort

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 176.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 97,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,347 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 55,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 498,444 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO)

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 26,865 shares to 30,126 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,470 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wait for the Drop to Buy Shopify Stock – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Reactions to Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB) Libra Following Announcement – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “What Instagram and WhatsApp Mean to Facebook Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The president is a no-coiner – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 0.37% or 6,833 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.67% or 19,733 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,496 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Lc has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,083 shares. Peoples Financial Service invested in 0.03% or 410 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 63,952 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 226,061 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs owns 812 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 3.32M shares for 5.1% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap reported 14,307 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.05% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.83M shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 9,137 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RV demand seen underpinned by younger consumers – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Industries: Weathering The Thunderstorm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). First Mercantile Tru Com reported 2,795 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,193 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Management holds 11,286 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.21% or 58,168 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 61,138 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5,662 shares. Reinhart Partners Incorporated accumulated 407,197 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,216 shares. Mariner accumulated 194,561 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Exane Derivatives holds 1,403 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.