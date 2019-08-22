Facebook (FB) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $32.48 Million; Redwood Capital Management Position in Pg&E (PCG) Has Raised as Valuation Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 14.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 6.46M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $182.32. About 9.17M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – Chad Pergram: Fox has learned the mtg between Facebook staff & House Judiciary Cmte aides over data mining of accounts in; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG GIVES TESTIMONY TO SENATE: LIVE; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 19/03/2018 – Local Tech Wire: CNN exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 497,294 shares. 10,100 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 734,932 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Redwood Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 14.09M shares or 17.18% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 893,343 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Solus Alternative Asset Mgmt LP invested in 1.87% or 434,000 shares. Serengeti Asset Mgmt LP has 800,000 shares. First Wilshire Securities has 1.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 196 are owned by Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Corp. 1.30M were accumulated by Owl Creek Asset Management L P. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 17,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Street Capital Management LP holds 1.00 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 2,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 246,000 shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $411.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.49 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested in 141,947 shares or 5.25% of the stock. Ajo LP has 475,427 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited holds 7.13% or 295,996 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.10 million are held by Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Bb&T Corporation reported 287,945 shares. Lockheed Martin Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lesa Sroufe holds 1,877 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.06% or 1,113 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 72,211 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP accumulated 0.67% or 19,733 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 175,300 shares. Globeflex LP owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,078 shares. Jabodon Pt has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.