Facebook (FB) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Boosted Holding by $3.48 Million as Share Value Rose; Synovus Financial Has Increased Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $2.00 Million; Shares Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1047.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS IRAN POLICY SHOULD NEVER LEAD US TO WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST; 16/05/2018 – No sign of illegal co-ordination among Brexit campaigners – data firm; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Britain First, a Far-Right Anti-Muslim Group Promoted by Trump; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: ‘There will always be a version of Facebook that is free’; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Testing New Tools and Experiences for Creators; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WELCOME ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 936.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 9,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 11,005 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 1,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earnings hit by fines and growth slowdown – Live Trading News” published on July 25, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) decline on global equity selloff – Live Trading News” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Ser holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 408,742 shares. Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited has 36,100 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 116,110 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 533,771 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 44,023 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 56,947 shares. Nine Masts Capital has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regent Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 2.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 5,032 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Rampart Co Lc holds 1.33% or 70,080 shares. Moreover, Fincl Advisory Inc has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,864 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 4,538 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cadian Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 417,000 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,131 shares to 6,222 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32,146 shares to 141,547 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,038 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, URI, CTAS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,627 are owned by Mount Lucas Management Lp. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4,951 shares. Covington Capital Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alps Advsr reported 1,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2,646 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 849 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 470,654 shares. Bessemer Securities Lc reported 4,875 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 0.89% or 66,367 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Captrust has 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,395 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $956,026 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,000 shares. 1,740 shares valued at $351,106 were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14.