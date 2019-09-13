Facebook (FB) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Increased Holding; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Carlson Capital LP Upped Position

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 113,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 401,781 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 287,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78 million shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 2,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 80,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.60M, up from 78,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.89M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MEMO OUTLINES TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S SUCCESS OVER CLINTON; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election These are the ads at the center of Russia’s election interference campaign; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN SEPARATE BLOG POST IT WILL BEGIN SHOWING IF A FACEBOOK PAGE HAS CHANGED ITS NAME, TO DETER FAKE PAGES; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARIAN MINISTER LAZAR COMMENTS ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Congressional Hearing; 21/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 115,750 shares to 350,105 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 194,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 563,087 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Com stated it has 4,904 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rothschild And Asset Us has 1.05 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 100,163 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh owns 141,429 shares. American Research & invested in 2,535 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Texas Yale accumulated 46,363 shares. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated has 36,660 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Blair William & Il reported 0.01% stake. Court Place Advisors Lc accumulated 0.18% or 8,325 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New England Research Management owns 18,250 shares. New York-based Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wade G W And stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,262 shares to 22,904 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 67,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,855 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.