Facebook (FB) Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $326,190; Holder S Squared Technology Lifted Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation – via @NYTimes; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 23/03/2018 – The anti-social network: Facebook bids to rebuild trust after toughest week; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is attempting to sway public opinion; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out Plan to Battle Fake Ads With More Disclosure; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 55,191 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 533,771 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has invested 1.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 42,943 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 130,689 were reported by First Long Island Investors Limited Com. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lincoln Natl holds 15,540 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl reported 0.09% stake. Puzo Michael J holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,275 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin State Bank N A accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 1.06 million shares. Broad Run Investment Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 103,638 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 466 shares. Twin Focus Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,158 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il reported 2,391 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. The insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 0.72% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 303,646 shares. 15,000 are held by Awm Invest Com. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited holds 32,037 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Pittenger Anderson has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Navellier And Assoc Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 261 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 6,544 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 16,364 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Alliancebernstein LP reported 22,861 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Origin Asset Management Llp stated it has 0.02% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares to 133,966 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 121,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.