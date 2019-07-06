Facebook (FB) Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $326,190 as Stock Value Rose; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) as Share Value Declined

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company 56 percent of Americans trust Facebook the least out of any major tech company; 05/04/2018 – In an interview with Bloomberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took responsibility for Facebook’s data privacy issues; 02/05/2018 – News10: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica the data firm at the center of #Facebook privacy scandal will close…; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vow to change political ad rules; 20/03/2018 – Tech Down as Facebook Weighs — Tech Roundup; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s least valuable ‘product’ is looking more like its future; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 16/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Facebook posting from prison leads to new charges against federal inmate; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 354,378 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 211,219 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 13,470 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 5,614 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 8,850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 0.07% or 17,704 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Asset Management One reported 0.01% stake. Secor Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.93% or 82,320 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Pnc Services Group holds 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 1,033 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0% or 18,256 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc has 62,521 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 10,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 4,149 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.65 million activity. $83,582 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was sold by BURLINGAME HAROLD W on Friday, January 18. Shares for $104,520 were sold by Weiss Adam J. on Tuesday, January 15.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,692 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $170.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39M was sold by Cox Christopher K. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79M worth of stock.