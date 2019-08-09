Facebook (FB) Shareholder National Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Position in Carmax (KMX) Has Lowered by $360,939

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 15,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 45,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, down from 60,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – NY DPS: Statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on New Facebook Rules for Political Ads; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica scandal knocked roughly $50 billion off Facebook’s market value this week; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of call and text data from Android phone users; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 26/03/2018 – Facebook must face stricter regulation – German minister; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.76M shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CarMax Shares Trade Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,979 shares to 5,390 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 958,454 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 80 shares. 1.14 million are held by Sterling Cap Management Ltd. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.28% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 209,088 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 44,591 shares. The Vermont-based Tru Co Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Starr Interest Com Inc stated it has 37,642 shares. Northern has 1.95 million shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cornerstone Inc holds 0.02% or 2,514 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 347,509 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Ckw Fincl Gp owns 12 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 7,785 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $217.08 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,839 shares to 82,962 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.