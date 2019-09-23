Facebook (FB) Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Boosted Stake; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Position in Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc (JAZZ) Decreased by $96.94 Million as Valuation Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 101.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 251,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 499,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.32 million, up from 248,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – FTC COMMENTS ON CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends Some 200 Apps in Data-Abuse Investigation; 28/03/2018 – Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of the late Hugh Hefner, called Facebook “sexually repressive.”; 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 19/03/2018 – Crisis Over Facebook Post Threatens Norway’s Ruling Coalition; 19/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc (JAZZ) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 10,575 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51B, down from 11,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceutical Splc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 741,147 shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 11,057 shares to 322,892 shares, valued at $94.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,525 shares, and cut its stake in Sandp Global Inc.

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $177.18M for 10.32 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual earnings per share reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.