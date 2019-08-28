Facebook (FB) Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $6.42 Million as Stock Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Position in Sps Comm Com (SPSC) by $340,790 as Share Price Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 152.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 38,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 63,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, up from 25,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $181.26. About 6.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 04/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook says up to 87 million users were affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent; 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA FROM RESEARCH COMPANY GSR ON THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Launches Blockchain Initiative Amid Executive Shakeup: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 19/03/2018 – Facebook: Another Day, Another Media Firestorm — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: TO MAKE CONTROLS EASIER TO FIND AND USE FOR PRIVACY

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (SPSC) by 112.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 6,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sps Comm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 211,698 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 249,249 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $75.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 18,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,349 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8,450 shares to 16,115 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC) by 7,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,119 shares, and cut its stake in United Healthcare Corp Com (NYSE:UNH).