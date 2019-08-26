Facebook (FB) Shareholder Meridian Management Co Increased Its Position by $304,112; Eventide Asset Management Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Upped as Stock Value Declined

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $179.67. About 1.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on; 21/03/2018 – EU Leaders Likely to Discuss Facebook Scandal at Brussels Summit; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT HAVING ANY ISSUES REGARDING ANY MAJOR ADVERTISERS STOPPING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI can’t handle; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 59,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.54 million, up from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 14,866 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT DENIED MOMENTA, SANDOZ MOTION TO DISMISS; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Aut; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Expect to Complete Strategic Review by End of 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss $47.6M; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook On Thin Ice With Payment Foray – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares to 82,978 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Consulate stated it has 1,731 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 1,979 are held by First Savings Bank Sioux Falls. 16,314 were reported by Duncker Streett And. Paradigm Financial Advsr Lc invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Yhb Invest Advsr owns 41,422 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.47% or 136,768 shares. Utah Retirement holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 449,309 shares. Mngmt New York reported 2,500 shares stake. Franklin Res invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whale Rock Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.23M shares or 3.68% of the stock. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 183,600 shares. Carlson Capital Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ajo Lp invested in 0.41% or 475,427 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 277,045 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.4% or 851,086 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 138,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,811 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Geode Cap Lc reported 1.21 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 22,016 shares. Invesco owns 879,932 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Comm Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 73,701 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 24,588 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd owns 31,637 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 553,947 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 1.12M shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 75,300 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 197,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,700 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).