Facebook (FB) Shareholder Meridian Management Co Has Increased Its Position; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position by $1.31 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $120.71. About 196,856 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.75. About 8.76M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Scandal Unleashes Nationwide `Litigation Swarm’; 04/04/2018 – Deadline White House: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges “huge mistake” as company reveals up to 87 million; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Mets fans can stop freaking out about MLB-Facebook `history’; 29/03/2018 – Cramer: Tim Cook’s comments show that the ‘long knives’ are out for Facebook after data leak; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Signature Bank (SBNY) is an Attractive Pick Now – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies Top Value Picks Include Some of the Biggest US Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – KRE, SNV, SBNY, RF – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 91,608 shares to 382,325 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Op Bancorp by 147,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,884 shares, and cut its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 4,397 shares. St Johns Invest Ltd Llc invested in 6,212 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 37,580 shares. Parthenon Limited Co has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zwj Inv Counsel holds 2,335 shares. 152,263 were reported by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp. Hartford Financial Management Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Com has 1.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,483 shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,303 shares. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has 340,960 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Altimeter Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 20.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chemical State Bank holds 0.05% or 2,551 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peapack Gladstone has 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).