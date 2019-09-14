Facebook (FB) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose; Ppl (PPL) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.85 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA -BLOOMBERG NEWS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data it promised Facebook it had deleted, the company claims; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Speaking at Facebook’s Annual Developer Conference; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S SYSTEM TO CONNECT WITH OTHER APPS WAS DESIGNED ‘IN A WAY THAT WASN’T GOOD’; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins testimony Tuesday about his company’s operations; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 92.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 19,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 1,512 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47,000, down from 21,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.57M for 12.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intl Gp Inc owns 301,050 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Inc has invested 0.22% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Utd Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,987 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 59,123 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.24% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 15,405 shares. Ls Advsr Lc invested 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Intll Invsts holds 0.01% or 522,637 shares. Pension Service holds 0.11% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 82,311 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru stated it has 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability owns 11,513 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP reported 7,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pure Fin Advsr Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28,336 shares to 35,602 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporation Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 32,600 shares or 1.29% of the stock. M&R Capital Management reported 15,165 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc invested in 24,400 shares. Whale Rock Mgmt invested in 4.37% or 1.32M shares. Mitchell Management reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 24,163 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Grp Inc stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.23% or 124,998 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,387 shares. Corvex Mgmt LP invested in 18,000 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 123,333 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Invest owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,857 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,391 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 100,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $68.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 820,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).