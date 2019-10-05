Facebook (FB) Shareholder Markel Has Lowered Its Stake by $492,150 as Stock Price Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lifted Position

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 141,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32M, down from 144,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 16/05/2018 – The smart money is betting Facebook will not suffer lasting effects from its Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: German officials want answers on Facebook data mining; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…; 05/03/2018 – The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook’s own terms of use; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, the second largest online ad provider, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 20,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 191,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, up from 171,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Point Mngmt LP stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davenport & Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 27,763 shares. 5,720 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roosevelt Inv Inc reported 131,850 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Llc has invested 2.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jabodon Pt has 2.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,379 shares. First Interstate Bancorp has invested 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,405 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 17,490 shares. Farallon Cap Management Lc holds 904,284 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Connecticut-based Night Owl Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) by 33,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $26.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39B for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 252,354 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Aspen Invest Mngmt reported 20,982 shares. Wharton Business Group Incorporated Limited Company invested in 278,205 shares or 1.55% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Filament Ltd Liability Co has 6,405 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com invested in 0.92% or 97,357 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capstone Lc, New York-based fund reported 46,381 shares. Chilton Management Ltd Com reported 244,550 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barnett & Co Inc stated it has 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 32,009 were reported by Cambridge Advsr. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Capital Group Inc has 79,434 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,090 shares to 344,278 shares, valued at $46.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 6,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,907 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.