Facebook (FB) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Upped Its Position; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Lone Pine Capital Lifted by $273.35 Million Its Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 10,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 43,472 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, up from 33,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 24/04/2018 – ACCUSED ALLEGED TO HAVE POSTED CRYPTIC FACEBOOK MESSAGE: POLICE; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 13/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer – It’s testing different video partnerships with rou; 21/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook has never faced a crisis like this ever-widening data debacle; 06/03/2018 – Facebook Sued By BlackBerry Over Messaging Patents — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 4.93 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833.86 million, up from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset stated it has 473,453 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Argent Trust Co holds 39,278 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 0.3% or 41,530 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP owns 2,261 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Washington reported 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peapack Gladstone accumulated 47,343 shares. Moreover, Bridgecreek Investment Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,800 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 6,733 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J has 1.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,441 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust has 1,026 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Markston Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 78,987 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 89,300 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opko Health Inc (Put) by 228,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.13M shares to 6.13 million shares, valued at $203.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 548,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 87,192 shares. Family Firm Inc invested in 3,990 shares. 43,770 were reported by Private Advsr Inc. Ims Mgmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,660 shares. National Pension Serv invested in 0.46% or 810,063 shares. First Financial In holds 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 271 shares. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership holds 0.86% or 73,386 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 16,903 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt holds 0.21% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,888 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.45% stake. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc stated it has 1,397 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 113,715 shares. Management Assocs New York reported 2,000 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 1,200 were accumulated by Aspen.