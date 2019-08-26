Facebook (FB) Shareholder Main Street Research Lowered Position as Shares Rose; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/03/2018 – Axios AM: Mike’s Top 10 – Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability – The long view – ���� 1 fun thing; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 24,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 105,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 billion, up from 81,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 5.03M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial: Q2 2019 Earnings Expected To Be Ahead Consensus – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares to 48,929 shares, valued at $6.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,057 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,137 shares to 253,218 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America holds 6,879 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hitchwood Cap Management LP has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Williams Jones Associate owns 208,786 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miracle Mile Limited Liability has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,811 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 17,954 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 9,372 shares stake. Alphaone Services Limited Com invested 4.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature Estate & Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,075 shares. Crossvault Cap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.29% or 372,146 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sands Limited Liability holds 3.07% or 5.97 million shares in its portfolio.