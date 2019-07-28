Facebook (FB) Shareholder Main Street Research Has Decreased Stake; As Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stock Value Declined, Palisade Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 17,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,113 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 54,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 20/03/2018 – Alex Stamos, Facebook Data Security Chief, To Leave Amid Outcry; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Apologizes to EU Lawmakers for Facebook’s Privacy Missteps (Video); 28/03/2018 – Calls to delete Facebook have taken momentum in the wake of the data sharing scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly delays plans to unveil its own smart speaker because of the data sharing scandal; 19/04/2018 – SmallBiz Dems: Velázquez Presses Facebook on Small Business Privacy Amid Massive Breach; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has announced privacy changes to its platform since the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Lc reported 52,633 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.23 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natl Bank Of The West reported 114,354 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Enhancement Advisory stated it has 32,357 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt holds 9,292 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gw Henssler Associate Ltd has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Asset invested in 332,079 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York stated it has 31,457 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested in 2.27 million shares. The New York-based Js Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 7.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maple Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,923 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com has invested 4.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 445 shares to 8,230 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 110,000 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Prns has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kidder Stephen W reported 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Linscomb And Williams owns 3,071 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.23% or 297,002 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,338 shares. Tdam Usa owns 16,355 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Northstar Group Inc Inc reported 3,223 shares stake. Guardian Capital LP stated it has 1,550 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,960 shares. Interocean Llc holds 815 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 26,966 shares stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.01% or 116,197 shares in its portfolio.