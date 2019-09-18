Facebook (FB) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $991,485

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579.41 million, down from 4.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $188.37. About 8.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is set to open roughly 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 21/03/2018 – Developer behind the app at the center of data scandal disputes Facebook’s story; 20/03/2018 – Tech Down as Facebook Weighs — Tech Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 12/04/2018 – GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS RUSSIA MUST ADDRESS OPEN QUESTIONS ON CASE OF NERVE AGENT ATTACK IN BRITAIN; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation […]; 29/03/2018 – British lawmakers publish evidence from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 10/04/2018 – Facebook in theory could face $2 trillion in fines if the FTC were to conclude the data scandal violated a 2011 consent decree; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 18,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 140,430 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 122,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 2.28 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.27 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

