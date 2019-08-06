Facebook (FB) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $17.51 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Price Declined, Cannell Peter B & Company Has Decreased Holding

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 3,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 139,136 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, down from 142,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $112.11. About 300,681 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20M, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $183.72. About 8.46 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook Unscathed as Investors Look Past Scandal: Street Wrap; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s massive data breach is ‘opening a can of worms’; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHARING FRIENDS’ DATA IN COMPLIANCE WITH FTC; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, the second largest online ad provider, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER SAYS TRUST IN FACEBOOK FB.O IS DIMINISHED AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS -LETTER; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 23.68 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,830 were accumulated by Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc. Ims Mngmt accumulated 6,270 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,996 are held by Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.2% or 55,763 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 88,158 shares. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 2.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.71% or 25,052 shares. Gradient Invests Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,067 shares. Prudential Fin reported 4.68 million shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,619 shares. City Hldg stated it has 20,429 shares. Glynn Capital Ltd Co holds 7.49% or 242,839 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Management invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 344,906 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $37.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 339,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68 million for 22.42 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 278,622 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 2,741 shares. Tekla Cap has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.83% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Proshare Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 14,180 shares. Regions Financial reported 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com has 0.44% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 9,989 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.03% or 85,152 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw owns 168,454 shares. Nordea Inv stated it has 656,509 shares. 100,232 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. 49,000 are held by Atika Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Btim accumulated 210,692 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 255,093 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 989,175 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.08 million activity.