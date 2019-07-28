Facebook (FB) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $17.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Maintains Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47 million, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20M, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 15/05/2018 – U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica -New York Times; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 26/03/2018 – Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 91,939 shares to 838,525 shares, valued at $44.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 344,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Lc holds 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 88,158 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser, Kansas-based fund reported 4,864 shares. Brown Cap Management Limited stated it has 20,506 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 15,401 were reported by Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or. Rockland Trust Com reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Portolan Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.12% stake. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd owns 1,510 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Indiana-based Trust Investment Advsrs has invested 1.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 713,193 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 4.10 million shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt, Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.06% or 105,156 shares. Gmt reported 146,570 shares. Baskin Services invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,600 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

