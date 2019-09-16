Facebook (FB) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $391,018 as Valuation Rose; As Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $533,806

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 156,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 176,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Summit Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 4,997 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 2,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 17,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 5.67M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presid; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database; 26/03/2018 – North Carol AG: Attorney General Josh Stein Demands Answers from Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Facebook says it’s strict on privacy, but won’t extend European data standards to all markets; 16/04/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Is this database a bigger threat than Facebook?; 05/04/2018 – Facebook said the project is on hiatus so it can focus on “other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people’s data.”; 05/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Needs to Do Better Protecting Data (Video); 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bluestein R H & Co has 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shellback LP stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 37,493 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs holds 11,792 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company has 42,772 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Artisan Prns LP owns 3.94M shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 259 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.08% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.99% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,726 shares. 95,486 are owned by Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Inc owns 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.21M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 1.46 million shares or 1.51% of the stock. Smith Moore Communication, Missouri-based fund reported 6,930 shares. Trust has 1.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,202 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold SMMF shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holdings Company reported 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 21,741 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Limited Co has 156,322 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Tctc Lc holds 0.02% or 12,500 shares. 44,149 are owned by Gendell Jeffrey L. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 11,852 shares. Hillsdale Management Inc has 0.15% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 54,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,130 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 47,532 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 23,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $390.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 108,361 shares to 416,292 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB).