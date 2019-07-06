Facebook (FB) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Boosted Holding; American National Registered Investment Advisor Trimmed Its Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) by $476,000

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 10,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 546,281 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 93.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 49,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.06M, up from 52,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook Exit Hints at Dissent on Handling of Russian Trolls; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 13/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND WILL CONSULT ON NEW VALUE-ADDED TAX MECHANISM FOR ONLINE SALES; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s alleged data could very easily happen to other tech companies, says this CEO; 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Ser, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,971 shares. Connable Office reported 19,806 shares. 1,269 are owned by Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Ltd Partnership reported 279,111 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Limited Com has 2.22M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 46,829 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 4,118 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP invested in 2,156 shares. Towercrest owns 6,121 shares. State Street stated it has 92.61M shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shelton Management reported 42,135 shares stake. Ins Tx has invested 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Company accumulated 422,563 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares to 21,260 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 28,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,162 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American National Insur Tx has 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 6,650 shares. Geode Capital Lc owns 0.09% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2.97M shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 10,251 shares. Duncker Streett And Comm Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Johnson Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 194,775 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 557,821 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 12,457 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc reported 15,166 shares. Cohen reported 0.19% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 6,645 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.01 million shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ent Finance Services stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).