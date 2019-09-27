Facebook (FB) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Ulysses Management Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.08 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $177.79. About 6.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: The parliamentary inquiry into fake news has called on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence,; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI alone can’t handle; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy; 14/04/2018 – Cambridge University Pushes Back Against Facebook Scrutiny of Research Apps; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s slide cost Mark Zuckerberg $6.06 billion in one day; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them; 11/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook says it’s withdrawing its opposition to the California Privacy Act. On the ballot in

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 2.41 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Management holds 0.59% or 14,739 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caprock Gp has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,682 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 56,513 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Franklin stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, First Midwest State Bank Tru Division has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Foster & Motley accumulated 0.33% or 43,561 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd holds 0.17% or 34,761 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Montecito Financial Bank Trust has 12,751 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 106,277 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 16,678 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca holds 0.12% or 6,066 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru reported 1.85 million shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Incorporated holds 93,556 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 188 are held by Alphamark Advsr Llc.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 75,000 shares to 135,931 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel accumulated 141,530 shares or 0.42% of the stock. The Ohio-based Bartlett & Limited Co has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ledyard National Bank holds 27,523 shares. Pinnacle Prns holds 41,908 shares. Founders Capital Management stated it has 1,810 shares. 1.49 million are held by Calamos Advsrs Lc. 1,600 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Atlas Browninc has 4,404 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 3,730 were accumulated by Prentiss Smith Inc. Luxor Capital Group Incorporated Lp stated it has 1.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested in 1.95% or 50,104 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 265,721 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com invested in 0.33% or 59,980 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 6.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).