Facebook (FB) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $5.43 Million as Market Value Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Raised Its Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Holding by $305,280

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $178.95. About 5.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Wiretap Partnership Offers Workplace by Facebook Customers Unprecedented Awareness, Insight Into Organizational Behavior; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.”; 13/03/2018 – Sri Lanka to lift social media ban-minister; 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ; 19/03/2018 – SteelHouse CEO Says Facebook Is Very Protective of User Data (Video); 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 24/04/2018 – These are the rules that Facebook users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 44,186 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 12/03/2018 Vuzix Begins Mass Production of the World’s First Windows-based Smart Glasses for Toshiba; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $23,110 was made by Russell Grant on Wednesday, June 5. The insider Travers Paul J bought $9,431. Shares for $20,174 were bought by Kay Edward William Jr. on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold VUZI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 22.82% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management reported 29,500 shares. Moreover, Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0% or 38,226 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 547,746 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,711 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). State Street has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 20,000 shares. Legal General Group Inc Pcl reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 38,053 shares stake. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 550 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) or 73,207 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 5,700 shares. Blackrock reported 535,117 shares stake.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 26,761 shares to 95,885 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.06 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.