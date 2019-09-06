Facebook (FB) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Valuation Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Holding by $344,340

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 12.69 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Former Facebook Workers Open Up About the Data Scandal (Podcast); 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 16/04/2018 – ‘Suspicious’ Buyers Behind Facebook Ads (Video); 20/03/2018 – EX-FACEBOOK EMPLOYEE WARNED ABOUT DATA RISK 2011-2012: GUARDIAN; 30/04/2018 – FB: WhatsApp founder plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Sees Several Years to Solve Facebook’s Issues (Video)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 284,814 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, down from 290,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 403,809 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.78M for 15.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

