Facebook (FB) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Glovista Investments Has Cut Its Holding in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by $417,067 as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, down from 53,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress this week in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 03/04/2018 – HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS DELETED THAT WERE LINKED TO RUSSIAN ‘TROLL FACTORY’ INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – LIVE now on @CNBC: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg joins @JBoorstin now for an exclusive interview. Watch on CNBC TV and; 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 108,199 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 37,430 shares to 65,105 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

More important recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on August 10, 2017, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire”, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 602,684 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 126,094 shares. Natl Asset holds 0.1% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 124,637 shares. Fincl Service accumulated 300 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 7,149 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 238,561 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 101,112 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 0% or 3,052 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,240 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co holds 0% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc, a California-based fund reported 34,300 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 10,310 shares stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Stratos Wealth Limited owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes And owns 3,834 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1,840 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mngmt. Majedie Asset Ltd has 101,508 shares. Guinness Asset Limited accumulated 37,680 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Trust Inv Advsrs holds 5,202 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Signature Estate Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,836 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Lc stated it has 3,725 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Llc Pa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Family Management Corp accumulated 872 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company reported 23,258 shares. 1,174 are owned by Jag Mngmt Lc. 8.68M were accumulated by Massachusetts Ma. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stanley reported 32,780 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 117,823 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.