Facebook (FB) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose; Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Share Value Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 23,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 283,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.76M, down from 307,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 16.83M shares traded or 18.50% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP; 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Users Dislike News, But They Aren’t Leaving: Report — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products:; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Gets High Marks for Washington Performance; 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 9,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 470,901 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.79M, down from 480,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 3.90 million shares traded or 35.05% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Patten Tn holds 9,930 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated owns 9,445 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Limited Company reported 13,536 shares stake. Newfocus Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,323 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Mgmt owns 6,298 shares. Capstone Advisors Lc invested in 5,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Republic Intll stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bokf Na invested in 107,402 shares. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,408 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 159,868 were reported by Haverford Co. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc reported 167,624 shares. 26,694 were reported by King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 25,197 were reported by Boston Research & Mngmt. Dearborn Partners Ltd Com invested in 233,574 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 53,819 shares to 203,875 shares, valued at $24.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 364,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.58 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

